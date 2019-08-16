INTERNATIONAL ARTIST MYRIAM VELA BLANCA ON SHOW IN MOJÁCAR

On Friday, August 16th, Mojácar’s ¨La Fuente¨ Art Gallery will open its doors to another exhibition by Myriam Vela Blanca that will be on show to the public until the end of the month. Myriam is always welcome in Mojácar, the town of so many artists and, this summer she is presenting a new collection full of her usual light and sensitivity.

The show has two sections, the first including her renowned works in wood inspired by magic of Cabo de Gata Park’s natural landscape and its delicate, virtually extinct endemic flowers. These works also include the techniques of watercolour and photography, giving life and a touch of her own personality to each piece.

The second section, “Smile with the Alborán Sea” is a new collection which opens up the secret marine world to the onlooker, revealing elegant posidonias, fish and a whole submerged universe as perceived by one of Almería’s finest artists of the moment, who has included natural materials to add originality and form.

Myriam Vela Blanca, who lives in Cabo de Gata, works non-stop and is constantly juggling a number of European projects, always with a strong voice on the danger of plastics to the environment. Together with artists from all over the world she is part of Rodalquilarte group, which exhibited for the fourth time this year. Also, in “Arte para colgarte”, she has designed a collection of necklaces and medallions that capture her art in small pieces to complement any piece of clothing and, take her work from the gallery into everyday life.

The Almerían artist has, through her business training, collaborated with leading companies all over the world, but three years ago she returned here for a holiday and decided not to leave. Although still working in that profession, art and the inspiration from her wonderful surroundings have turned her life around and have additionally brought pleasure to many with her creations.

The exhibition of Myriam Jiménez will be inaugurated on August 16th at 8.00 p.m. attended by Raquel Belmonte, Mojácar’s Culture Councillor, along with other Council members, the artist’s friends and family and the public. ¨La Fuente¨ Art Gallery is open on Tuesday to Sundays from 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. with free admission.