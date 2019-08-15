Things to Know Before Going Through a Divorce

Divorce is never easy – your life is quite literally turned upside down, and it can be a long, painful process. We want to help you as best we can, so we’ve put together some things you need to know before going through a divorce so you’re best prepared for the months to come.

Be Certain You Want A Divorce

It may sound silly, but getting a divorce is no small feat – it’s a big deal, and will take a huge toll on you economically, physically and mentally. If you have children, it’s even more important to make sure you’ve run out of options before you file for divorce. Make sure it’s not at a time you’re emotionally overwhelmed or stressed, as often these things will pass – if you’ve been feeling unhappy with your partner for a long time, then is the time to consider a divorce. Talking with your partner first about options – marriage counselling is worth considering – is a good idea to see if the feeling is reciprocated.

How Do I Do It?

Getting a divorce isn’t the easiest process, but with the right people it can be fairly simple. Hiring a solicitor that you can trust is one of the most important things you can do, and with them to help you, the process will go much smoother, and you can be sure you’re getting a fair deal. It’s also important to know how long it takes to get a divorce – most people understandably want to get it over and done with as quickly as possible, but all in all on average it takes 4-6 months to finalise. This may sound like a long trek, but in the long run, it will be worth it.

Be Prepared

When filing for divorce, preparing as much as possible is the best way of ensuring that the process goes as smoothly as possible. You need to make sure all paperwork and financial documents are in order – your own bank account records, phone records, mortgages, insurance papers, and any shared account papers. Making copies is important in case they become difficult to access later, particularly if your partner is not fond of the idea of divorce. Providing as much paperwork as possible to your solicitor is the best way to keep things moving quickly.

Preparing yourself mentally is also an important factor that’s often forgotten about – it may sound strange to keep yourself up if you’re going through a divorce, particularly if it’s a difficult one, but trying to keep yourself calm and logical is essential. At some point, emotions will be at an all time high (or low) and it will feel tempting to make some rash decisions, but it’s important to have something to fall back on in case things feel overwhelming – talking to your solicitor about any decisions and having a support network of friends and family to talk with is necessary to keep you above water. After all, divorce is never easy.

Although filing for divorce is one of the toughest things a person can go through, being prepared will make it easier to manage.