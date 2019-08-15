Lo Monte campsite wins European Prize

The Deutscher Camping Club DCC, the most important camper-caravan club in Germany, has chosen the campsite Lo Monte de Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante), as the best campsite in Spain for German tourists.

The Deutsche Camping Club is a federation is made up of about 3.5 million families. Who are responsible for selecting the best campsites in Europe on an annual basis. On this occasion, the Lo Monte campsite has been one of the award-winning establishments, along with five other campsites in Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

The presentation will be made during the “Reise und Camping” camper and outdoor tourism exhibition, which will be held from 26 February to 1 March 2020 in Essen, the “capital” of the Ruhr Valley, the most populated and industrialised area in Europe, and where most of the country’s campers come from.