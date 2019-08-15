The Andalucían Government’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, Carmen Crespo, along with Almería’s Provincial Director Aránzazu Marín, recently visited the Mojácar wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) with the town’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano and the Councillor attached to her Office, Francisco García.

The visit was part of the planned expansion of the town’s (WWTP) with “fundamental infrastructure,” according to the Minister, which sealed the commitment to a project that should have started in 2007. The new Andalucían Government placed this among its top investment priorities in order to guarantee the sanitation of the municipalities throughout Almeria’s Levante.

The Ministry emphasized the relevance of these improvements to the entire region, which is predicted to have an estimated population of 53,800 inhabitants by 2036, rendering the 25 year old purification systems obsolete.

“Mojácar’s treatment plant of is one of the most important in all of Almería and what the Andalucían Government are doing now is to relaunch its expansion with the implementation of the process that will allow us to start the project as soon as possible,” said Carmen Crespo, adding that the provisional approval is already signed and will be available as public information soon.

She continued by saying that “there is nothing more ecological than purifying our wastewater” and stressed the Ministry’s commitment to water efficiency costs with a sound investment plan to promote an Andalucían Water Pact “that formalizes the future of the region’s water resources into a State Policy.” She went on to stress that “we are going to carry out the largest investment into these treatments in the whole Andalucían Government’s history.”

The Mojácar part of the project was declared of Autonomous Interest in 2010 and will cost the regional government close to 13 million Euros, with the entire plan eventually ensuring the proper treatment of wastewater across Almeria, especially important in the densely populated summer months.