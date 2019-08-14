The Men in Red!

The Men in Red!

Suzanne Stokes, a local artist from Quesada, took a photograph of Wayne, Skippy and Joe as they stood in a shaft of sunlight in the Orihuela Cathedral on Armed Forces Day.

‘It was 38 degrees that day,’ said Suzanne, ‘and they were all in their scarlets. I asked them how they coped, to which they smiled and said “We’re soldiers”. I simply had to paint them.

It’s large canvas, which will be presented to them to take back to London following their upcoming visit in October, where I hope they will be able to enjoy it at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.’

Skippy, Wayne and Joe at the entrance to Orihuela Cathedral
