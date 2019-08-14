San Javier star Marta nets award

By Andrew Atkinson

SAN Javier born football star Marta Penalver has been acknowledged by Umbro for her goalscoring prowess in Serie A Ladies football in Italy.

“I am very proud to receive the award,” Spain international Marta, who played in the 2015 World Cup, told me.

Marta scored 27 goals during the 2018-19 season at Florentina. Debora Vanin was top goalscorer with 49 goals, Sofia Vieira in second with 48 goals, and Liana Miroshnichenko (RCOR-BGU) third. Marta Penalver (Florentia) finished 15th.

The placings, from various Championship games last season, taking into account the standard of the Championship, the number of games played, and the average goals in the league, obtained by dividing the total number of goals scored for the games played.

The awards were given by Umbro in collaboration with Futsalplanet, creator of the Futsal Awards, known throughout the world of futsal.

