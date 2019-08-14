El PLantio2 Medalford

August is traditionally a slow period in the golfing calendar, with the high temperatures deterring all but the most committed players and holidays luring residents and part time members alike. El Plantio 2 Golf Society was no exception with only four players contesting a Medalford. Ray Housley was the big winner of this competition as probably the only reason he did not complete a clean sweep was because he could not come first and second in the same event.

Nearest the pins – Holes 2 and 6, Ray Housley. Second place, Handicap 15, Barry Walthall – 16 shots.

First place, Handicap 9, Ray Housley – 13 shots. Picture from L to R: Barry Walthall, Ray Housley.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.