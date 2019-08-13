The Only Way Is Up for Montesinos Todo Deporte

For the last five years Montesinos Todo Deporte have been the least feared team in local football. The Vega Baja team, which plays in the Second Regional, have only managed 34 points in total over the last five seasons, through 13 draws and seven wins.

Nothing to write home about. While they might be thought of as the local whipping boys, it’s almost impossible to find a club with more pride than that shown by the players, coaches, staff and President of Montesinos Todo Deporte have.

President, José López “Cape”, refuses to throw in the towel and is already thinking about the possibility of winning more than just a few games during the 2019/20 season. “We have had five bad years, in a row but we never give up. In fact, without doubt, we are the most hopeful team of all the teams that make up the two groups of Second Regional of the Vega Baja.

There have been others who have disappeared, who have retired and some who have returned: however we have never missed a single match and while we might only have ever been a bottom three team, we always try our best,” explained Cape.

The history of Los Montesinos Todo Deporte goes back to 2004. José López formed the club after being involved for many years with the town’s other club, CD Montesinos. José López lived and breathed football through the 70s and 80s. At that time, football was the major pastime in the town and he became an ambassador par excellence for Los Montesinos.

Such was his passion for the game, that back in the 90s, when the town of just a few thousand people became independent, he used his private car to trim the dirt field that the team used to play on. Not only that, but there would not have been any games played if he had not become the linesman. On many a night he could be found plastering the football pitch’s lines by hand.

For this season, the ‘Cape team’, as it is known in the town, is building up a new squad of players: including a few old faces and some new talent. There are still a few spaces on the squad to be filled and anyone interested should contact their new coach, Irishman Gerard “Lenny” Lenihan, who is looking to build up a surprise package for this season.

Lenny said: “I’m trying to build a new look team of local players who’d like to show off their skills and add a new and exciting team to challenge for promotion this season. We are all here for the love of the game and nobody is getting paid to play. But we could be a great shopwindow of talent.” Lenny has also been joined by Assistant Coach Keith Nicol, who previously coached with Torrevieja United, Sheffield United Academy in Spain and in Northern Ireland, Canada and the USA.

While Second Regional might be the seventh level of Spanish football, they are in good company, as this season’s opposition will include clubs such as CF Torrevieja, Atl. Orihuela, Formentera, Atlético Algorfa, Sporting Orihuela and local rivals CD Montesinos.

Next Sunday, August 18th at 10.00, in Los Montesinos, the squads first 11 vs 11 training game will take place. All new players plus those interested in finding out about the possibility of backing the club as a sponsor, are invited to attend. More information from Lenny on: 603 307 650 (Phone or WhatsApp) or www.facebook.com/tododeporte.montesinos