One of Spain’s most beloved entertainers, Joe Longthorne’s funeral takes place

By Andrew Atkinson

ONE of Spain’s most beloved entertainers Joe Longthorne’s funeral took place today (August 12) in his home city Hull, as his coffin was paraded through streets, swelled by thousands of well-wishers.

It is understood that Joe will be buried in Blackpool, Layton, Cemetery today, Tuesday, August 13.

It was an emotional send-off for Joe, who died at his Blackpool home last week, exclusively reported by the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader, as tearful fans gathered to pay their last respects.

Mourners lined streets in a final farewell to Joe, prior to the procession arriving at Heavenly Services Funeral Parlour, Hull.

Celebrity legend Joe died in his husband’s Jamie’s arms on August 3, aged 64, having been in show business for 50 years.

Joe, famed for his impressions and singing talents, notably of Dame Shirley Bassey, had previously battled cancer several times throughout his life.

Joe, who had previously battled blood cancer in 1987, was diagnosed with chronic lymphatic lymphoma in 1989.

Joe underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2005, after the lymphoma degenerated into leukaemia.

Before his marriage to husband Jamie Moran, Joe had a relationship and became father to son Ricky, estranged for 17 years, re-uniting in 2009.

Having been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, MBE Joe always said ‘The Show Must Go On’, and continued performing, up until his death.

Joe, who starred at Benidorm Palace down the years, was scheduled to perform at Villamartin plaza, Spain, in September.