My world fell apart when Rodeo Jack died

Emma J Tytherleigh, world famous trick-rider, talks to Andrew Atkinson in Part 2 of an exclusive interview.

“RODEO Jack, my beloved horse riding Jack Russell, sadly lost his battle to Leishmania. To say my world fell apart is an understatement,” said Emma, speaking from Munich, Germany.

Rodeo Jack will be remembered by thousands of people who attended Emma’s Spectacular Flamenco shows, including in Torremendo, at Casa La Pedrera.

“I now have a Jack Russell X, called Cowboy – of course – 15 months’ old and full of energy,” said Emma.

“We are learning K9 Freestyle and agility. And, with any luck and dedication, I have some ideas for him with the horses too, in the future,” said Emma.

“Romero, the horse I owe so much to, now in his twenties, is fully retired and living with Elizabeth Humble a former student of mine.

“He has a lovely quiet family life out in a paddock – full of chickens, pigs, goats, cats and any other small farm animal they could find or rescue – in Crevillente,” said Emma.

“I was very fortunate to find him such a wonderful place to grow old. I visit every time I am home in Spain,” said Emma.

Ukko, a 6-year-old dapple grey Lusitano, with an unusual blue eye, belongs to Academy Hasta-Luego: “Since day one of my arrival he has been ‘my horse’.

“Every birthday and Christmas I jokingly hint to my boss to gift him to me. Hopefully, one day, I will be able to truly call him my own,” said Emma, whose celebrated her birthday on August 12.

“Summer, is my wonderful tiny circus pony – I bought her from the Circus – and sent her to a wonderful lady in England to live a lazy life, as companion pony to another horse.

“She is happily spending her days bossing sheep around – and making herself ever fatter – than she already was!,” said Emma.

Emma’s pony Rocko arrived in Germany from Spain in August and Emma said: “Rocko, good old Rocko, who has been my pony since I was 15 years old, living in Wales.

“Since I left Spain he has been in the good hands of Jenni Ray at Casa La Pedrera. Luckily for me, he has finally joined me in Germany.

“It’s great to see him again, after so long. I have a few ideas in store for him – and Cowboy.

“As for the future, for now, I am very happy in Munich and intend to be here for the long term. One day I plan to return to Spain, I miss the Spanish weather!.

“I want to create a small quality trekking centre for tourists, perform on a smaller scale – hopefully start a two-legged family – and extend the four-legged one!”