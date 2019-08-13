From Brazil national coach Tite and 2002 World Cup winner Scolari – Gustavo arrives at CD Murada!

By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

NEWLY promoted Valenicia regional Preferente club CD Murada signings ahead of the 2019-20 campaign includes Gustavo Giordani – who believes they will open a few eyes during the new campaign.

“I came to CD Murada with really high hopes, and I think lots of people will be in for a surprise this season, for sure,” Gustavo, 25, told me.

“I have dedicated myself in the off-season, to the cause of which the project that CD Murada have. It is really exciting,” said midfielder Gustavo.

Gustavo has a wealth of experience in his CV, in a career that includes Guarany de Garibaldi, during 2000-2012.

“I was there when the current Brazil national squad coach Tite started coaching – along with Luiz Felipe Scolari, World Cup Winner in 2002, and the ex-Chelsea manager,” said Gustavo.

“I also played at Mid-Isle Mariners (Canada) during 2013 and 2019 and Parkland College (EUA) Champaign, Illinois, during 2015-2016,” said Gustavo.

“I then joined FC Pinatar (Spain) playing in the Tercera Division in 2017 and moved to CD Algar (Spain) in the Tercera Division in 2018,” said Gustavo.

Gustavo revealed his biggest achievement – and dissapointment – in his career: “My biggest achievement is that I never gave up beliving, in that I can become a football player,” said Gustavo.

“I have had more downs – than ups – in my short career. But I always got back up stronger than before,” said Gustavo.

“My biggest disappointment is the trust – trusting in people that I should have not – the likes of football agents and a few coaches as well,” said Gustavo.

Gustavo, who deems former England and Liverpool star, Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, as one player who has been a role model, and supports La Liga team, Eibar, said: “My family lives in Brazil.

“I have been pursuing my dream around the world. Canada, EUA, and Italy – to get my dual citizenship – and Spain.”

Gustavo points to his father, as being the biggest influence in his career: “It has to be my dad, who has been there for me – since the beggining.

“If there is someone that gets me going, it is my dad, for sure,” said Gustavo.