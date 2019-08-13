Figures released by airport Management Company AENA show that Corvera airport has now lost more than 100,000 passengers in the first 7 months of the year compared to San Javier

The new airport also records more than 700 aircraft fewer movements less in the first seven months of the year compared to the same time period of 2018

Between January and July the International Airport registered a total of 632,989 passengers , 14% less compared to the first seven months of 2018 at San Javier airport, which registered 739,994 passengers.

According to AENA data a total of 4,614 landing and take-off operations were recorded in the first seven months of the year, while 5,363 were recorded last year.

During July, the airfield was used by 145,764 passengers, while there were 989 aircraft movements. In 2018 it was used by 164,402 passengers and 1,118 movements were managed.