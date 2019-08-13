Campoverde Theatre Group Donate to Help Vega Baja

Campoverde Theatre Group took time out from their rehearsals for their next show West End Musicals Supper Show to donate 300€ to Help Vega Baja Charity. The money was raised from the hilarious Benidorm! musical comedy, our very own interpretation of the popular Benidorm television series that was recently staged at the Olympia, Mil Palmeras.

Help is a local charity that provides help, advice, support and of course equipment to people living all over the Vega Baja region. The donated money was to go towards the purchase of two new wheelchairs.

Campoverde Theatre Group are excited about their next production Supper on the West End that will feature well loved shows from the West End. Shows like 42 Street, Fiddler on the Roof are once again delighting audiences on the West End as they undergo yet another revival to charm this generation of theatre goers, these show along with Oliver, West Side Story, Singing in the Rain amongst others will be featured in our next Supper Show at the Olympia Restaurant at Mil Palmeras.

This show will follow a similar formula to the very successful Supper on Broadway show that we staged last September. Well loved songs and scenes from West End shows will be sung, danced or presented in short sketches.

Dates for the show are Thursday 19th, Friday 20th and Saturday 21st September. Campoverde Theatre Group will again be returning to the Olympia Restaurant, Mil Palmeras which has proved such an excellent venue for our last two shows. Tickets can be obtained from the Olympia or contact Maureen 865 770 096 or Pat on 626 772 256. The price for the show and a one course meal is 10€