James Greene, the young old Irish boy, who was rescued from a pool in the Cabo Roig, Aguamarina Urbanisation on Monday morning, has died in Alicante General Hospital this morning, (Tuesday 13 August).

The events occurred yesterday just after 9am when a passer-by saw what she initially thought was a doll floating in the water.

After calling for help the boy was lifted from the water and the emergency services informed. The woman, believed to be a family member, desperately performed CPR on the boy before emergency services arrived,

A helicopter was moved to the site, whose medical team joined a local doctor and SAMU paramedics already in attendance as they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres for over an hour.

The results proved positive result and after his condition was stabilised James was move by air ambulance to the Intensive Care Unit of Alicante General Hospital where he sadly died this morning.

Municipal sources told the local press that the boy was with his grandparents who are understood to be from Cork and that they had just eaten breakfast, however sources now indicate that he was in the care of his mother.

According to the Spanish Press Agency EFE, the reasons for his accidental death are now subject to a police enquiry, having been reported to the court de guardia de Orihuela for further investigation.