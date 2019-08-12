Patrick Reed has ended a drought after 35 winless PGA Tour starts by winning the Northern Trust.

Patrick Reed Wins Northern Trust With Back Against The Wall

The 29-year-old has made a huge case for a place on the US President’s Cup Team by pulling off an impressive feat, going into Liberty National and shooting rounds of 66,66, 67, and two-under 69 on Sunday, to notch the seventh PGA Tour win of his career.

Reed did pretty much the same three years ago, going into the tournament – then the Barclays – at Bethpage Black and snapping a winless streak which had seen him leave 48 events without a single victory. He would go well-nigh two years without a win after that, breaking the duck at the 2018 Masters.

His last three wins have all been in do-or-die situations, with two coming in the form of playoff events and the other a major championship. However, he’s not all that comfortable having to be under that much pressure.

“Yeah, I don’t like long gaps [between wins],” he said after his triumph on Sunday. “It’s not fun, you know what I mean. I’ve always played golf to win golf tournaments. I’ve always wanted to compete to win. I’m not really satisfied with a second, third, fourth, 10th place finish. I’ve always played events to win golf tournaments and any time I tee it up, trying to win.

“I feel like the longer that time period is in between wins, it just makes it tougher. You know, when I had that kind of long, drawn-out like kind of drought of not winning a golf tournament, I was pushing too hard and was trying harder to win and all of a sudden it was going the wrong direction. That’s what my team was smart enough to tell me to back off, shut it down and reset and get clear, because we can finish the year right.”

Reed, who claimed a one-shot win over Abraham Ancer to emerge as the tournament’s No.1, will hope to have a more productive time in the golf majors next year. As it stands, he’s 66/1 to win the 2020 PGA Championship with Bet365 and you should look no further than OnlineSportbetting.ca for the best golf predictions , as well as a comprehensive betting guide and a list of the top bookmakers.

William Hill has odds of 50/1 on Reed winning the 2020 US Masters, with Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson the favorites at 8/1 and 10/1 respectively with Ladbrokes. Reed’s US Open chances are considered to be a lot less, with Betfair putting him at 100/1 while 8/1 Koepka is favored for that one as well.

Rory McIlroy (11/1) and Koepka (also 11/1) are favorites for next year’s Open Championship with Bet365, while Betvictor has odds of 66/1 where Reed is concerned.

Reeds win on Sunday sees him lock up a spot on the Tour Championship and he’s at No.2 behind Koepka. Things aren’t as clear-cut as it relates to the President’s Cup but he hasn’t done himself any harm by winning the Northern Trust. He’s only moved up five spots in the standings (17-12) and isn’t an automatic choice as only the top eight make it by virtue of their place. The Other four players will be chosen by Tiger Woods as captain’s picks.

Ironically, Reed has knocked Woods from 12th to 13th with Sunday’s win.