BREAKING NEWS: Six year old boy pulled unconscious from Cabo Roig Pool

Emergency medical staff were quickly on hand when a 6 year old Irish boy was pulled unconscious out of a community swimming pool in the Aguamarina urbanisation in Cabo Roig this morning (Monday 12 August).

A source at a medical emergency response co-ordination centre told The Leader: “A call was received just after 8am saying a child had fallen into a swimming pool and had been pulled out but was unconscious.

SAMU paramedics were joined by an air ambulance crew who, together with the emergency staff on hand, worked for over two hours by the side of the pool before they were able to stabilise the young child.

Sources said investigators had been told the boy’s parents were having breakfast inside the house when the youngster wandered off and fell into the pool.

At just after 10.30am the boy had been stabilised enough to be moved to the air ambulance which took him to Alicante General Hospital.

The urbanisation pool rules state quite clearly that parents are responsible for the safety of their children but, although the pool is open from 8am to 10pm, the pool attendant doesn’t start work until 12 noon and as such he was not on hand at the time of the accident.