THE TIME FOR INDEPENDENCE

“From Monday the 19th August P.O.C will be a political party fighting for the Independence for the coast”

The group will be be known as “Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa, P.I.O.C”

The time is approaching for the Coast to break free from Orihuela city and campaign for Independence.

Like all our closest neighbours, they broke free and even dropped the name Orihuela, like Guardamar for example.

Actually Orihuela Costa was given to us by our illustrious Council, so there is no reason why we should be called Orihuela Costa, why not Costa Campoamor for example.

If you check any Title Deeds, nowhere does it say Orihuela Costa. Secondly, think how much we will better off, not just financially but also we will have more control over what and how much is being built here on the Coast.

A great example is Pilar, look at their roads, proper zebra crossings, nicely painted with warning lights. Clean streets, no rubbish piling up by the bins.

As long as we are under the shackles of our illustrious Council and dubious Mayor, we will never progress whilst the bulk of their revenue is generated here on the coast but spent on projects in the city, while the coast gets nothing.

What was once a whisper is now growing into a voice and that is ‘WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH.’

We will not achieve Independence straight away but we can achieve financial control (Ente Local Menor).

This would be our first ambition, then you will see our beloved coast blossom and flourish. Residents will stay longer and longer, by then we should have our own Emergency centre, Cultural centre and the missing footbridges. One by one the roads

The road to the High school will be expropriated and then made into a proper road, as will the road leading from Lomas de Cabo Roig to Los Dolses and the other adjacent to the N332 by Lidl and SupaCor Alameda del Mar.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. TOGETHER WE CAN