Mojácar Council to transfer land to the Ports Authority for a Maritime Lighthouse

Mojácar Council will assign a piece of land to the Almeria’s Port Authority (APA) for the construction of a maritime signal lighthouse. The site chosen is on the highest point of the Cerro del Moro Manco’s northern slope, above the Marina de la Torre urbanization.

It will be built on a plot of 221,144 square metres, 150 metres above sea level and the APA will undertake the project through funds approved by the State Ports, with a planned budget of around 300,000 Euros. The APA is also drafting the execution of the project, which in addition to the lighthouse and tower, includes an operation zone with all its necessary equipment as well as building a good access road.

Mojácar’s mayor, Rosmari Cano, along with APA President, Jesús Caicedo, recently visited the site, having held a prior meeting at the Town Hall to formalize the transfer agreement. Also present at the meeting and visit were, APA Director, Juan Manuel Reyes, APA Head of Projects and Works, César Andújar and Mojácar Council’s technical architect, Rodrigo López.

Rosmari Cano stated how pleased she was with the town’s contribution of this optimal location as well working together with the Port Authority. Jesús Caicedo went on to thank the Mayor and the Council for their collaboration to get this important project off the ground, one that will improve the maritime signal system on the province’s Levante coast. He also stressed that the lighthouse will further spread the name and image of Mojácar saying, “once it is in operation, Mójacar, which is already well known, will be more so, as its name will appear on all the world’s nautical charts.”