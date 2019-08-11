GOALS GALORE AS THADER FRIENDLIES CONTINUE

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Thader embarked on their 3rd pre season friendly late last Friday evening, hoping to find a winning combination, as the new signings continued to gel. A change of opposition saw Racing Murcia take the place of tercera div side Alcoyano, who had double booked the fixture!

Racing qualified for the Murcia preferente division play offs for the last 2 seasons, so it was a fair bet that they would be no push overs. Although only a friendly, the ref was in no mood to show leniency, booking a Thader defender (the first of many) after only 10 mins. From the resulting 25 yard free kick, Thaders keeper could only watch as the ball curled around the wall, squeezing just inside his near post.

Parity looked to have been restored on 20 mins, but a dubious offside flag ruled out what seemed a legitimate goal. Back came the visitors, a long range shot skimmed the post, before a Thader defender headed off the line.

But on 33 mins, Racing’s pressure paid off. Slack defending from a corner, allowed the visitors to shoot home goal no 2. From the very next attack, Thader missed a sitter, then just before half time, the visitors blasted a penalty well wide of the post. It took Racing only 5 mins into the 2nd half to make it 0-3.

A deep cross from the left resulted in a simple tap in at the far post, but once again, questions must be asked regarding the marking (or lack of it). Morica scored a well worked goal on 55 mins, as Thader reduced the deficit. On the hour mark Racing hit the post when through on goal, then 10 mins later, a delightful dipping shot from the edge of the box, made it a 1-4 scoreline for the visitors Racing.

Only 22 hours later, Thader visited regional 1st division side San Fulgencio. Goals from Jose Manuel, Rafa, Lloyd and Jaime, gave the men from Rojales a deserved 4-1 victory. Despite the extreme temperatures (it’s still red hot at 6.30 pm in mid August here on the Costa!), it was a very solid and intense match.

Benijofar is the venue for Thaders next friendly match. Make a note of Thurs 15 Aug, ko 7.30, which is a change of date from that previously advised.