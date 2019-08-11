Things are now back to normal following the rupture of a pipe in an Orihuela Costa Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) that caused a spill of more than 56,000 litres of raw sewage to flood large parts of La Zenia urbanisation and it’s surrounds on Thursday.

Hendrick Reynes, Vice President of the urbanisation adjacent to the waste water station, told The Leader that he has been asking for the council to act on the regular problems created by the plant for over 3 years, but to no avail. He said “Perhaps now we might get something done.”

We also report on the tender process for the Emergency Centre, the building of which was abandoned 9 years ago, and news that according to the latest report of the Economic and Social Committee of the Valencian Community (CES-CV), doctors in the Province attend up to 32 patients a day when the average in the Valencian Community is just 25.