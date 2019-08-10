Quesada Bowls Club Report by Dee Stephenson

We may have had scorching temperatures but that didn’t stop the bowlers putting every effort into the Quesada-Greenlands Friendly Competition over the past 4 weeks!

It proved to be a very successful and enjoyable series of matches against our near neighbours, Greenlands. After the 4 evening matches Quesada was the overall winner with a cumulative shots difference of +64.

There was a good turnout at the post match meal held at The Club, which was a nice way to round off the matches.

For the record, Quesada have now won these friendlies for the last 6 years. This year we almost doubled our previous cumulative figure and out of all the games played over the last 4 weeks, Quesada won 14, drew 2 and lost 7.

Considering the extreme temperatures we all had to endure, it just goes to show what the body can endure when we put our mind to it (or is the phrase ‘mad dogs and Englishmen’ more appropriate.

Thanks to all of the players from both teams for making it such an enjoyable event.

