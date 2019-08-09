WATCH – POLICEMAN STABBED BY ILLEGAL TRADER ON HUELVA BEACH

A local policeman was stabbed in the abdomen on Wednesday as he attempted to confiscate goods that were being sold illegally on Huelva beach.

Four policemen were involved in the incident who, together with the help of the public, finally managed to pin the seller down on the sand as he wielded, what appeared to be a 6 inch long carving knife.

The policeman, identified as the Huelva Police Chief Antonio Garrido was later treated in hospital where his injuries were said not to be life threatening.

A bystander said that the illegal trader was with colleagues but he just went mad when the police tried to confiscate his goods. “He was just lashing out with the knife and had he not been held down I’m sure that he would have gone on to inflict far more injuries than a single policeman.”

Three individuals were arrested at the scene and remain in police custody.