The couple will invest CA$14.9M from Lotto Jackpot in Business Purposes 

Lotto purchasers can hope to have a more successful time with winning tickets. The past week ended with enormous happiness for people who purchased Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 tickets. Players had an opportunity to receive two lottery tickets and an amazing jackpot prize of CA$29,801,647

The first ticket went to the pocket of the happy pair: Kim and Michael Verkerk from Alberta. They successfully hit the jackpot amount of CA$14,900,823.50 on June 15.

Canadians are really obsessed with jackpot opportunities. Millions of them choose lottery and enjoy daily opportunities for regular winnings. Local players learned to participate in the lottery from their parents and grandparents who used to spend a lot of money for the same purposes.

Purchasing lotto tickets has become a tradition with fast-growing Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 opportunities. However, it is not before June 15 that Lotto 6/49 gained new winner.

Details on Lottery Winners

Lottery 6/49 seems to be a happy opportunity for a couple from Alberta. After purchasing a ticket with numbers 10, 19, 24, 30, 35 and 49 they became a candidate for the main prize. As stated, the couple will be able to claim only half of the prize. Mrs. Verkerk reported that she checked the ticket during the night.

Mrs. Verkerk awoke at night and decided to check lotto ticket. She used a dedicated app provided by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation and scanned the ticket. The app has a progressive feature which eliminates possibilities for mistakes. The app informed her that she didn’t have a winning combination. Mrs. Verkerk entered WCLC website to check the winners. She refreshed the website several times and read her name. From now on, the couple will never have the same life again…

The happy couple will share jackpot amount with family members. In addition, they will spend the part of the amount on holiday time and celebrate recent prize. However, the major of the jackpot will go in business purposes.

Another Jackpot Winner

Lotto 6/49 competition awarded another player with a generous amount of CA$15,764,647.10. The prize has been drawn on July 3 and selected numbers were 13, 21, 26, 30, 38 and 39. The ticket was bought in Ottawa which has been confirmed by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Lottery purchasers should check tickets on a regular basis. There are many opportunities for becoming the next Canadian multimillionaire. The ticket can be bought by an individual person but still contain several prizes into it. Don’t wait for happiness to come to you. Instead of it, purchase a ticket and become the next multi-millionaire.