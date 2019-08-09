SUNSET LEAGUE

The Bowls Club recently completed an eight week Sunset League which was held on Friday evenings. Play was from 5.30pm until 7.30pm and then we all adjourned to the square opposite the club for a few drinks and eats. The league was based on an individual’s performance over the eight weeks and the league winner was Phil Goble. Well done Phil.

GRAN ALACANT MIXED RINKS

The Gran Alacant Mixed Rinks event takes place between Saturday 14th until Monday 16th September. There will be ninety six bowlers involved and spectators are welcome too. On the first day the club will have a cake stall where home made cakes and pastries will be for sale. The second day is where we will have a bowls-wear provider so that both new and regular bowlers can update their bowls clothing and equipment. Come along, have a coffee and cake on the Saturday, visit the Bowls Stall on the Sunday and watch some good bowling on all three days!!!

For further information about Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club check out our website www.montemarbowls.com or email us at info@montemarbowls.com. We are also on Facebook.

Sponsored by The Pub, Bowling Abroad, Avalon, Lounge D, Rogers, La Piazza and The Belfry.