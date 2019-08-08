Councillors from the Orihuela Ayuntamiento were blaming a sewage plant close to Lomas de Cabo Roig for a sewage spill that saw thousands of litres of raw sewage flooding La Zenia and its award winning beach this afternoon.

Standing under a sign that said ‘Dont leave any waste’, both the councillors for infrastructure and beaches, Ángel Noguera García and Ramón López Cabrera, respectively, were quick to play the blame game when they visited the area on Thursday afternoon, insisting that the leakage was not a problem caused by the ayuntamiento.

