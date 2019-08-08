“JUNIOR LIFEGUARDS” ON MOJÁCAR’S BEACHES

To ensure beach safety on Mojácar’s beautiful award winning Blue Flag beaches that also come with their SICTED quality guarantee, the local Council have again contracted the services of Ebone throughout the high tourist season, in order to keep a careful watch on everyone at the beach and in the water.

There are 25 lifeguards on duty organised by two managers and two coordinators with a zodiac, two jet skis and an ambulance at their disposal. Additionally, there are amphibious chairs for the use of those with disabilities and, a designated lifeguard who can accompany anyone requesting the service safely in and out of the water.

Spread over seven of the town´s beaches, the rescue units, equipped with defibrillators, oxygen, spinal boards and first aid kits, give all the necessary support for these professionals to carry out their work. However, above all, it is vitally important that beach goers pay attention to the instructions given by the lifeguards and, respect the green (safe), yellow(caution) and red (danger – no swimming) flags flying daily.

Of all the services Ebone provide, the “Socorristas Junior” or “Junior Lifeguards” events draw most attention. They take place every Saturday for the youngsters on the town’s different beaches in the high season, although everyone is actively encouraged to join in. The sessions aim to provide a fun, educational opportunity for children to see at first hand the lifeguard’s work as well as instilling the dangers incurred when failing to observe beach rules.

It is a great opportunity for them to learn to how perform basic resuscitation, make an emergency 112 call and carry out the Heimlich manoeuvre as well as see all the life-saving equipment put into action in cases of accident and rescue on the beach and in the water.

Rescue drills are also carried out on the beaches, assisted by willing ´victims’, in order to raise awareness of the importance of the first action taken in the case of an accident, while serving as a re-enforcement to the first responders on the protocols to follow in an emergency.

The next “Socorristas Junior” will take place on Saturday at 12.30 p.m. on the beach by the Pueblo Indalo, but in the meantime, everyone can feel safer knowing that these lifeguard professionals are standing by on Mojácar’s beaches, making sure everyone has a well-deserved, safe time in the sun.