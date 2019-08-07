Renovation for Costa Playgrounds

The Orihuela council has awarded a contract for the renovation of playgrounds and the refurbishment of green areas in Punta Prima, Cabo Roig and La Zenia, for an amount of 121,825.79 euros. Although the press release doesn’t specify the sites concerned they are thought to be nothing new, but the same playgrounds for which the refurbishment was announced a month ago in calle Mistral de Cabo Roig, the Paseo del Mar en Cala Cerrada, La Zenia and la Avenida del Mar en Punta Prima.

The funding has been provided by a grant from the Diputación de Alicante.

A grant has also been received from the same source for the improvement of lighting at the municipal football field in La Murada, to increase efficiency and energy savings, amounting to 59,482.27 euros. However both of these grants are overshadowed by that awarded to the Avda Marqués de Lacy (La Murada) and the Reconquista Museum for 463,774.05 euros for the redevelopment and improvement of accessibility.

In the contracting area, the beach cleaning support contract is extended with Actúa, which expires on August 8. This extension will be for one year, until August 8, 2020, for an amount of 315,000 euros.