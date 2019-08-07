Orihuela Costa now has four adapted beaches

On Monday the Councillor for Beaches, Ramón López, has visited the beaches of Orihuela that have accessible bathing areas for people with reduced mobility. The beaches that have these areas are those of Cala Bosque (La Zenia), Playa de la Glea (Campoamor), Barranco Rubio Beach (Campoamor) and Cala Capitán Beach (Cabo Roig).

López said that “on these four beaches the facilities have been renovated with new pergolas and platforms, which have a lifeguard with training for the attention of people with reduced mobility, as well as the use of amphibious chairs and an adapted foot showers.”

“There are also accessible bathroom areas, which allow users to make use of these facilities as they enjoy a day at the beach,” said the councillor.

He added that “given the large influx of people to the beaches of Orihuela, in the lifeguard posts, there are identification bracelets which parents can give to their children, on which the name and telephone number of the parents can be inserted in order to help if the child becomes lost”.