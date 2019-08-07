Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 7 August 2019

Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage and the Irish language.

There are currently two draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are usually made available online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for the latest draw are:

2, 3, 7, 16, 29, 37, and the Bonus Ball 41

The Irish Lotto Plus 1 results were:

Pending

The Irish Lotto Plus 2 results were:

Pending

The winning raffle number is:

Pending

The next draw will take place on Saturday, 10 August 2019. The next jackpot is to be confirmed!

