WHO’S That Lady! Silverstones Bar & Bistro, Algorfa, Glorious Goodwood ‘Best Dressed Lady’ competition attracted a line-up of beautiful ladies – with winner Claire Thompson chosen by Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader reporter Andrew Atkinson.

“It is great to be chosen as the winner of the Best Dressed Lady competition – I’m delighted,” said Claire.

The photo shows Claire Thompson (fourth from right) winner of the Best Dressed Lady competition at Silverstones Bar & Bistro, Algorfa.