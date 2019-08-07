El Rayito Salinero infantiles are the champions of Spain.

Almost 300 teams took part in the recent Beach Handball Championship that was held in San Juan, Alicante. 13 of the teams were from the club El Rayito Salinero based in Torrevieja. The tournament marks the end of the local beach handball season.

In the infantiles Girls, 12 to 13 years of age, there was success for the Torrevieja outfit who came from behind to beat Torreón de Mijas and end the tournament as the Champions of Spain.

The female cadetes “B” team, aged 14 to 15 years, reached the quarterfinals, where they fell to Carbotocaitos Almeria while the female senior team lost to A.M. Team Panduro in the round of 16. Panduro then went on to win the final.

The senior men’s team also reached the knockout stages finishing the season in ninth place on the national circuit.