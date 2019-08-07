2019’s Best Fairway Woods For Novice Golfers

Apart from drivers, another extremely useful and popular type of club from the woods category is fairway wood. Both types of woods look quite similar and have mostly graphite shafts. However, one of the main distinctive features of a fairway wood compared to the driver is a smaller clubhead. In addition, its clubhead looks slightly different from the rest of the clubs because of its bulbous shape and flat face.

Also, these clubs come with lofts that range from 12 to 20 degrees, which allows players to make softer and higher shots. Finally, such lofts offer more control of the ball. Thus, high-quality fairway wood is a handy club that every golfer should have in his bag!

Why Do Players Need Such Clubs?

Even if you are a beginner golfer, you must know that every type of clubs is meant for specific types of shots. Same way, fairway wood has its purpose.

Mostly, these clubs come in handy in two situations:

Hitting off the tee – yes, we know that this is mostly done with a driver, but if it feels like you might need a bit more control, using a fairway wood can be very beneficial!

Making longer shots – if you are playing with your iron and need to add a bit more length, that’ s another time when fairway woods will come in handy because their ranges are slightly extended compared to the irons.

Best Fairway Woods For Novice Players

Although it can be quite hard to learn to hit these clubs, thanks to modern technologies and unique designs, the manufacturers of golf gear managed to make their fairway woods easier and more playable for beginners.

Models created for high handicappers differ from the rest thanks to their forgiveness and special construction that complements the player’s skills and helps to turn mishits into consistently good shots. To help novice players make the right choice, we have made a list of the easiest to hit fairway woods!

Best Of All – TaylorMade M4

Pros:

Great model from the top manufacturer

Handy from tough lies

Smooth and high launch

Excellent feel

Decent distance

Forgiving

Cons:

Lack of adjustability

This model is excellent by all parameters – forgiving, long, durable, versatile, nice in terms of feel, and much more. If you are shopping for the best fairway wood, M4 by TaylorMade is a reliable option.

Best Distance – Callaway Men’s Rogue

Pros:

Technologically advances

Top manufacturer

Durability

Decent distance

Nice price

Cons:

Lacks forgiveness compared to other woods

This option may not be as forgiving as the others, but it is the longest fairway wood you can find in 2019! It has a nice design, and it is also the most technologically advanced club out there. Add to this decent durability, nice price, and a 1-year warranty, and you will get a perfect option!

Best Deal – TaylorMade Mens RBZ

Pros:

Very long

Forgiveness

Excellent design

Best value

Durability

Cons:

Sound

Lack of adjustability

If you are shopping for the best deal, this model from one of the leading manufacturers could be your best bet! It is neat looking and very forgiving. Apart from that, it offers decent distance, durability, smooth launch, and many other benefits.