Here’s How SBObet Became the Largest Betting Site in Asia

Since the rise of online casinos, we’ve seen plenty of brands compete against one another to be the best around. When it comes down to a safe and reliable gambling company, SBObet takes the lead being the largest sports betting and online casino in Asia.

Founded in 2004, this online gaming company is licensed through the Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corporation in Asia. In Europe, it’s licensed by the Isle Of Man Government. While they operate in several countries around the world, it is not yet available in the United Kingdom, Germany, United States, France, Hong Kong, or the Philippines.

The reason behind their success lies in their attention to detail. Here are just a few ways SBObet has become the biggest betting site in Asia:

Extensive Services

SBObet offers an extensive list of services which include live dealer casinos, sportsbook, and even racing (horse, greyhound, and harness racing). Their sports section focuses heavily on worldwide football and race in-play betting. They also offer live streaming and coverage of major United Kingdom and Irish games and races.

Top-Notch Security

Another reason for their popularity is that they’re completely regulated and licensed within every country. This makes SBObet a safe, secure gambling provider for everyone. Sites that aren’t properly managed or licensed could place themselves and their users in trouble. SBObet runs a tight ship when it comes down to player security by taking appropriate measures to protect user security, personal, and financial data.

Customer Service

Customer service is essential in the success of every company and SBObet is no exception. They offer their customers access to a 24-hour hotline. Any questions or issues they may come across, they can contact their friendly customer support team through phone, email, or live chat.

Having a solid customer support team is essential because if you’re winning and then a problem arises you want someone to help you immediately. A customer care department that is only available on specific days or certain hours push customers away. This is why SBObet is so popular in Asia – they are always available!

Payment Options

Withdrawing or depositing money is made easy with SBObet. This service accepts all major payments including VISA, MasterCard, debit cards, and bank transfers. The minimum deposit and withdrawals for debit cards are E40 and E90 for bank transfers. The max amount varies depending on the provider used.

After players have racked up enough winnings to cash out, they need to understand the SBObet process. Contrary to several competing providers, cashing out is made easy with SBObet. It’s no surprise they are highly rated when it comes down to deposits, withdrawals, and security.

Conclusion

These are only some of the reasons that SBObet is a leading online gambling provider in Asia. For individuals ready to give them a try, keep in mind that new customers receive up to E200 deposit bonuses with 60 days to use which is much more than other providers offer. This is quite the offer!