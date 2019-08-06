First Electric Scooter Registered
MABEQ, based on the Orihuela Costa and offering the sale and hire of all kinds of mobility vehicles from those needed by people with restricted movement, to those looking for a modern transport solution like these powered scooters. We have to raise a point of caution here as not all of the vehicles can be registered as they must be of an approved type. The scooter provided by MABEQ is an approved one and comes with a European certificate of compliance. Because the vehicle was brand new and needed registered, we were unable to drive it to the test centre, and so instead we transported it secured in a van to the ITV test centre in San Javier. The inspectors at ITV San Javier first checked the documentation, and that the vehicle was suitable for registration, confirming the serial number along with the model. Once confirmed as being suitable, the initial test was carried out, where the inspectors check everything from lights and indicators to brakes, along with a long list of technical details, just as they would for a petrol powered moped. The vehicle was successful in all safety checks and was issued with the ITV card. Now, whoever purchases this particular vehicle simply has to go to Trafico with ITV card to get the Permiso de Circulacion, the log book, and then purchase the number plate in a “tienda de recambios”. This is the first scooter of this type to have been registered in the area and is thanks to the collaboration between N332 and businesses like MABEQ and ITV San Javier to improve road safety and provide accurate information to help road users, such as in this case by providing facilities in the process to register the scooters. Irrespective of the physical characteristics of the electric vehicle, if it can exceed 25 kilometres per hour, or exceeds 1,000W in power, then it must be of a type approved for use in Spain, and must be registered. That means it will then be given a number plate the same as a moped, and will be issued with an ITV card once an initial inspection is carried out, as well as vehicle log book once registered. The electric scooter must then undergo an ITV test once it is 3 years old, then every 2 years, just like a moped. The person riding the scooter must also be in possession of a full licence for a moped (category AM), for which a car licence (category B) is sufficient, and must also have mandatory insurance. The rider is also obliged to wear a crash helmet, which must be a type approved for riding a moped or motorbike, not just a cycle helmet, and can only ride the scooter on the road, and lights are of course mandatory, as well as other physical minimum standards which will be checked and approved in the original process. You can find out more at mabeq.com and itvsanjavier.com and follow both businesses on Facebook. Click to view slideshow.