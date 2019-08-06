Euro millions lottery results and winning numbers for Wednesday, 6th August 2019, draw 1239

The EuroMillions lottery is played across nine European countries. The draws take place in Paris on Tuesday and Friday evenings and the game offers a minimum guaranteed jackpot of €17 million which, in the past, has rolled over to a staggering €190 million. At the Leader Lotto we publish the Euro Millions lottery results as they are made available.

The jackpot prize for this draw is €60 million.

The Euromillions lottery draw takes place in Paris at 21:00 local time on Tuesday and Friday and the latest Euro Millions lottery results and winning numbers are available shortly after that time.

The winning Euro Millions lottery numbers for the draw held on Wednesday, 6th August 2019 are:

12, 13, 29, 36, 38, 4*, 12*

The winning Millionaire Maker number for the Euromillions lottery is:

Pending

