How to recycle in Spain whilst on holiday

This summer has seen a huge number of companies in the travel and tourism industry make positive changes towards reducing single-use plastic, as well as local community-driven initiatives such as beach cleans in tourist areas.

A new campaign http://holidayfootprint.com/recycling-in-spain/ aimed at encouraging holidaymakers staying in self-catering accommodation in Spain to recycle their household waste on holiday has been launched by HolidayFootprint.com – http://holidayfootprint.com/ an informative website dedicated to providing free useful tools and practical information about good sustainable practices in the holiday rental industry.

A recent survey on recycling in the holiday rental industry showed that barely half (57.1%) of holiday rental owners offer recycling facilities.

Nowadays, people are generally very good about recycling in their homes as standard practice, but these good practices go by the wayside on holiday. And the simple reason people don’t know how to recycle abroad because is each country has different recycling policies.

In Spain, homes do not have individual bins for refuse collection but instead, there are large communal bins in the nearby vicinity. The bilingual English and Spanish Recycling in Spain poster shows the colour-coded recycling bins in Spain and what typical “holiday” waste goes in what bin.

The Recycling in Spain poster has been designed to tackle the lack of understanding of how to recycle in Spain for holidaymakers. It is available to download free for Owners and Agents to display in the holiday rental properties.

Spain-Holiday.com is one company in Spain who is endorsing Holiday Footprint’s sustainable campaigns, including the new Recycling in Spain campaign.

“Encouraging our owners and agents to print and display the Recycling in Spain poster may only seem like a small step towards sustainable tourism” according to Jannich Petersen, CEO of Spain-Holiday.com, “but on a national level, with nearly 20,000 properties for rent in mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, we feel it can make a significant impact.”

Holiday rental owners and agents, as well as holidaymakers, can visit the HolidayFootprint.com website to find out more about the various sustainable tourism initiatives including Recycling in Spain poster to download and their other initiatives such as the food bank drive which focuses on food waste in the holiday rental industry. All sustainable tools for the holiday rental industry can be downloaded for free from the website or contact info@holidayfootprint.com for further information.

Print off the poster below and place it on your local dustbins…..

RECYCLING POSTER – final version