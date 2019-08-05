Maid In India undergoes eye scrape

By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive
ERIC Alston trained five year old Maid In India has undergone an eye scrape, and the Edges Farm Stables veteran says he’s hopeful of getting the mare back in training soon.
“Maid In India has been in hospital and undergone a scraped eyes procedure,” said Longton, Preston, Lancashire, based Alston.
Maid In India won the Betway Achilles Stakes at Haydock Park in June, after a break of 210 days, at 9-1, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.
Maid In India, who had some implants inserted into her eyes, prior to running at Haydock Park, that stopped working and her eyes blew up.
Maid In India, who won three times during the 2018 Flat season, produced a career best display on her seasonal re-appearance, over the 5 furlongs Haydock Park Listed race.
Ridden by Tom Eaves, Maid In India lead from stalls-to-winning post at Haydock Park, having been backed from 20-1 odds, 24 hours before the race, winning by a length and three quarters.
“Maid In India is a good filly, and the ground at Haydock helped her, in winning first time out every year,” said Alston, who trained top class sprinter Reverence, a Group 1 double winner in 2006, with victories in the the Nunthorpe at York, and Haydock Park’s Sprint Cup.
Alston, a former teenage jockey, featured in the fromthehorsesmouth.tips hit a rich vein of form, with four winners, three consecutive, during July and August.
Fox Hill (11/4) won at Redcar on July 31, Jabbarockie (10/11) won at Musselburgh on August 2, along with Boudica Bay (5-2) at the Scottish track, the latter winning at 2/1 at Musselburgh on July 23.
Sprint Power (14-1) was successful for Alston selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips when winning at Haydock Park on July 20.
Maid In India missed Royal Ascot this year, and Alston said: “We have no plans currently as to where she will race next.”
