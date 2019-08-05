General Alert!

Acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, last week hosted four lieutenant generals and an admiral from the Armed Forces as well as three lieutenant generals from the Guardia Civil.

​It is customary for lieutenant generals, when promoted, to be granted an audience with the President of the Government out of courtesy.

Sánchez also spoke to Patricia Ortega García, the first woman to become a general in Spain’s Armed Forces.

Since her appointment on 12 July by the Council of Ministers, Patricia Ortega has been an Army Brigadier General. She holds the position of advisor to the Director-General of the National Institute for Aerospace Technology, in the town of Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid).