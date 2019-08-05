ART IS IN MY HEART – I JUST FEEL I HAVE TO DO IT

Cuevas del Rodeo de Rojales Exclusive report by Andrew Atkinson

ROJALES Cave houses – Cuevas del Rodeo de Rojales – famous artist Carlos Carmona has spent his whole life in art: “It’s something I have to do,” said Carlos.

“It is something that I have inside me – it’s not a choice,” Carlos told me, at Rodearte, that celebrated 25 years on August 4.

“My whole life has been in art, many, many years,” said Carlos, 62, born in Jerez, Cadiz.

Hundreds of people swarmed to the historic workshop cave houses, overlooking Rojales village, Alicante, listening to the swing sound of music, staged in the Theatre and Rock & Reggae Replaceta, in the Teteria Replaceta, that filled the summer afternoon air.

“As an artist you just get the feeling like ‘it’s something you have to do’,” said Carlos, who staged a month long exhibition in Torrevieja in 2018.

Artist Alejandro Carpintero, 38, born in Madrid, told me: “I am spending two months in Rojales painting, mainly portraits.”

Alejandro, who lived in London for nine months and also resided in Leeds, staging classes at Rojales during August and September, said: “I feel that a superior force is behind me.

“Art is inside me – I have this force inside me.”

Artists including Cuerda, Inma Arroyo, Maria Trapiello, Carmen Sanchez, M. Jesus Trives, Manolo Cano, Santi Hernandez, Manogil, Angiililla, Alvaro and Vero, also showcased their art during the 25th Anniversary of the Artistic Association Artisan Cuevas del Rodeo.

Almoradi, Alicante born Sculptor Alberto Meseguer, who has a workshop in his home town, said: “I attended the School of Art in Murcia and received one of the National Education Awards for student Academic achievement.

“This was granted by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports, in the form of professional artistic teaching, field of plastic arts and design.”

Alberto, who sculptured ‘Women Women’, a three dimensional image of a female nude, said: “It is composed of fragments of different bodies, that overlap each other.

“I generated this combination in unique ways.”