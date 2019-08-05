Horadada celebrates independence

There was plenty to do for the people of Pilar de la Horadada last weekend as the town celebrated the 33rd anniversary of its segregation from Orihuela with an extensive programme of entertainment and worship.

On Saturday evening the main church square hosted the group ‘Desflamenkados’, while on Sunday there was a coral night with ‘The Pilar Choir and the Coral Horadada’.

The church square was again the venue on Monday evening, welcoming thousands of people to the excellent ‘Gisela Symphony Concert’ with Union Musical Horadada.

There was also an anniversary mass in the Parish Church of Our Lady of Pilar on Tuesday which was attended by the mayor and his councillors.

And the activities didn’t only extend to adults as there was also plenty over the entire weekend to occupy the children.

In the Rambla, next to the Puente del Beso and CEIP Virgen del Pilar, there was a free Children’s Water Park with slides, splash pools and inflatables.

As is traditional, an open day was also held on the ’30 de Julio at the ‘recreational swimming pools, in calle Vicente Blasco Ibañez, in Pilar de la Horadada and Rio Seco’ Tejo in Pinar de Campoverde.

Also on 30 July, the very day on which independence was first granted, when the messenger was received with news of Pilar’s segregation, rockets were fired into the sky as the church bells rang out in celebration

There again followed an act commemorating the Segregation of Pilar de la Horadada in the church square, in which tribute was paid to those who were responsible for it’s separation 33 years ago.

This was followed by the final act of the celebration, the performance ‘One Night at the Opera’ with Jesus Hernandez and Amber Kay.