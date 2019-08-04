Horse Racing News and Tips 2019-08-04 08:37:42

BOOKIE BASHER! 397,608-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips 8 horse winning accumulator!

Spanish Archer 10-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips hits the target! TRINITY STAR 20-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips Thirsk win. Clarion 7-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips wins at Newmarket. My Ukulele 7-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips on tune at Thirsk. Eva Maria 2-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips wins at Thirsk. Baseem 11-4 fromthehorsesmouth.tips wins at Doncaster. Bedtime Bella 5-4 fromthehorsesmouth.tips wins at Hamilton. Al Reya 1-16 fromthehorsesmouth.tips wins at Lingfield.

By Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing correspondent.

SPANISH Archer fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection hit the target at 10-1 when winning the Unison Handicap over 1m 2f at Doncaster.

Ridden by Daniel Muscutt, Spanish Archer gained a head verdict win ahead of fromthehorsesmouth.tips ew tip Everything For You (7-1), returning a fromthehorsesmouth.tips forecast of £70.20.

Muscutt said of James Fanshawe trained Spanish Archer: “He brought stamina into play, and knuckled down.”

Trinity Star (20-1) trained by Karen McLintock fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection landed the JW 4×4 Handicap C4 over 1m 4f at Thirsk.

Eva Maria (2-1) under Paul Hannigan was a fromthehorsesmouth.tips winner at Thirsk.

Sir Michael Stoute trained Clarion (7-1) under jockey C. O’Donoghue fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection obliged at Newmarket.

Baseem (11-4) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection won at Doncaster. My Reward, Newmarket 4.25 non runner.

Justanotherbottle (7-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips ew selection finished fifth at Goodwood, with Skybet paying five places.

Warning Fire (9-2) fromthehorsesmouth.tips ew selection finished third at Goodwood.

Wise Ruler (7-2) fromthehorsesmouth.tips ew tip finished second at Doncaster.

My Ukulele (7-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection trained by J.J. Quinn and ridden by Ben Robinson, was on tune, when winning at Thirsk.

Storting (15-2) fromthehorsesmouth.tips ew selection finished fifth at Goodwood, with Skybet paying five places.

At Chelmsford fromthehorsesmouth.tips ew selection Baden (10-1) finished third.

The ‘Super Six’ fromthehorsesmouth.tips Saturday afternoon winners returned acumulative odds of 166,320-1.

Saturday evening meetings at Hamilton and Lingfield racked up another two winners – when fromthehorsesmouth.tips Bedtime Bella (5-4) obliged at Hamilton, as did heavily odds on Al Raya (1-16). Margaret J was a non runner at Lingfield.

With the fromthehorsesmouth.tips 8 horse winning accumulator totting-up odds of 397,608-1, the bookies prayers after a rain-dance were answered.

Ladies Night racing was abandoned at Hamilton, with four races remaining, after unprecedented flash floods left standing water remaining on the course.

The meeting was abandoned, deemed as not safe for horses and jockeys.

