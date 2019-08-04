50,000 euros grant for Orihuela Chamber of Commerce

Valencia’s Minister of Commerce and Labour, Rafael Climent, has signed a collaboration agreement with the president of the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce, Mario Martínez, promising financial support of all personnel and operating expenses at a cost of 50,000.

The Minister said that this investment “will guarantee the operation of the corporation and the development of its functions.”

He said that “it is essential and necessary that the Chamber has economic support in order to provide stability and consolidate its consultative and collaborative function with the Consell”.

Likewise, he recalled the important work carried out by the Chamber “which is committed to the economic and business development of the region and the Community” and which is a “fundamental organisation” working for the development of public policies of the Generalitat in support of companies.