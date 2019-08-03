How does the wagering requirement influence your winnings?

The gambling industry is on a constant growth and more and more online casinos are being launched almost every day, each better than the other by coming with various perks and benefits. For this reason, it might be hard looking for that gambling platform that meets all your expectations. However, there are also various aspects you must take into consideration before you settle for a website.

Have you ever thought about how the wagering requirement can influence your winnings or more specifically what it stands for? Well, we’re here to explain this aspect in further details which will definitely come in handy in your future sessions.

What is a wagering requirement?

Before we start, you should, first of all, know what it means. Wagering, rollover, playthrough requirement all of these have the same meaning and that is the number of times you must play your bonus amount, funds or even the sum of both of them before you’re allowed to request a withdrawing of your winnings. Pay attention to it, because if you don’t meet this requirement, your bonus cash won’t be converted into real money and become available for cash out.

For instance, let’s say you receive a bonus of £60, you must fund your casino account with at least £20 to receive it and you also have a wagering requirement of 5x. So, if we put this into a formula, it will look like this:

£60 (bonus) x 5 (wagering requirement) = £300.

This means that you must wager a total of £300 before you may cash out your winnings. However, this is a lucky case and there are few gambling platforms that will set such a low condition. The majority of them will set a requirement of 20x, 30x or even as high as 50x.

How to beat the wagering requirement?

Now that we’ve explained what this is, you might wonder how you can trick it. Unfortunately, you cannot, but we’re here to tell you what to do in order to avoid it as much as possible.

Do your research beforehand

If you’ve set your mind on an online casino, prior to joining it, carefully read its terms and conditions or bonus terms. In these two sections you shall find useful information about the online casino’s bonuses, what type of payment methods it has available and of course, about this requirement. In case it has something that you don’t approve of or you simply don’t like how these are explained, we recommend looking for another platform. It might be hard, but there are also sites that work as bonus aggregators that will put at your disposal thousands of such gambling websites. Eventually, you’ll find what you’re looking for. You just need to be patient about it!

Look out for bonuses that don’t have this requirement

These are the exact recipe that can change a boring day into a fun one. Usually, the casino bonuses that are wager-free are on sign up or on free spins. What better way to start your gaming session than with an offer that will surely put some money in your pocket. The best part about it is that you can play all your favourite games from famous software providers without a worry.

There are not so many gaming websites that offer this type of deal, but if you find it, join it and we guarantee that you’ll have hours of entertainment and win big at the same time.

Now that we’ve provided you with all the necessary tools, it’s up to you to search for that online casino that can offer everything you want. There are tons of platforms, so take into consideration the aspects we’ve presented above and pick the one that catches your eye. Keep in mind that everything depends on you and your preferences!