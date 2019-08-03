25th anniversary of Cuevas del Rodeo de Rojales

By Andrew Atkinson

ROJALES cave houses celebrate 25 years of Rodearte on Sunday, August 3, with a plethora of activities for all ages, at Cuevas del Rodeo de Rojales.

The historic cave houses, on the outskirts of Rojales village in Alicante, is the setting of a magnificent site, with outstanding views of the surrounding mountains range.

This weekend, commencing at 11am, the ‘Swing’ musical setting will be staged in the Theatre and Rock & Reggae Replaceta, in the Teteria Replaceta.

Lathe workshops will also be in full swing, for the ‘little ones’, in Cave 12; with Mañogil, where you can make a personal leather bracelet, in Cave 14.

At mid-day the opening of the Exhibition ’25 years here’, features artists’ Jose Cuerda, Inma Arroyo, Maria Trapiello, Carmen Sanchez, M. Jesus Trives, Manolo Cano, Santi Hernandez, Manogil, Angiililla, Alvaro and Vero.

“The collective exhibition is on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the Artistic Association Artisan Cuevas del Rodeo,” a spokesperson told me.

