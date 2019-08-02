X-Factor’s Ruth Lorenzo to appear at the La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center

X-Factor’s fabulous Ruth Lorenzo is set to take the stage at the La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center on 03 August 2019. This spectacular event is set to begin at 20:30 in the evening and will take place on the stage in the Plaza Mayor.

Ruth Lorenzo was born on 10 November 1982 in the Region of Murcia. She is a Spanish singer and composer, best known for coming fifth in the fifth series of the British TV talent show The X Factor in 2008. In 2008, Lorenzo auditioned for the fifth series of The X Factor in front of judges Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole and Louis Walsh. She sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”. She impressed the judges and made it through to the next stage of the show, “bootcamp”. Lorenzo passed both stages of bootcamp and was sent to St. Tropez with the other successful contestants from the over-25s category. There she auditioned in front of Dannii Minogue who was her X Factor mentor.

She represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen with the song “Dancing In The Rain”, which entered the Spanish Singles Chart at number 5. She scored 74 points for Spain, finishing in 10th place.

Artists such as Auryn and Dannii Minogue have included compositions of hers in their albums.

Her debut album Planeta Azul was released on 27 October 2014 and her second album, Loveaholic, released under the name of her new record label Rasberry Records, was released on 9 March 2018; the album includes a collaboration with Jeff Beck. It peaked at number 9 on the Spanish Albums Chart.

In December 2018, Lorenzo debuted in musical theatre with the role of God in “La Llamada”, at the Teatro Lara in Madrid, and on 19 October, International Breast Cancer Awareness Day, she performed in 12 hours in eight different Spanish cities, achieving the Guinness World Records for this special cause. The name of the event was “Un récord por ellas”.