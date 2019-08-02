PILASTER TO SHINE IN LILLIE LANGTRY AT GOODWOOD

Saturday bumper 7 meetings, 51 fromthehorsesmouth.tips

By Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing correspondent

PILASTER (3.00) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by David Egan is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes Group 2 over 1 mile and 6 furlongs at Goodwood on Saturday.

In the Unibet Stewards’ Cup over 6f Gunmetal (3.40) trained by T. Baron and ridden by Harry Bentley; and Justanotherbottle, trained by D. Carroll and ridden by James Doyle, are each-way fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

1.50: Duke of Firenza ew; Boy In The Bar ew. 2.25: Corgi ew; Charles Kingsley ew. 4.15: King Of Athens. 4.50: Bayroot ew; Warning Fire, ew. 5.25: Storting, ew.

DONCASTER selections: 2.20 Baseem. 2.45 Sea Trout Reach. 3.30 Wise Ruler ew. 4.05 Spanish Archer ew; Everything For You ew. 4.40 Bernardo O’Reilly. 5.15 Aperitif; Fumbo Jumbo ew. 5.45 Frosted Lass.

NEWMARKET selections: 2.05 Spirit of Appin, ew. 2.40 Three Coins ew; Mia Diva ew. 3.15 Amber Island 3.50 Reeves ew. 4.25 My Reward. 5.00 Clarion ew. 5.35 Liliofthelamplight ew.

THIRSK selections: 1.45 Instantly. 2.15 Eva Maria ew. 2.50 Canford Bay ew; Alsvinder ew. 3.25 Hajjam ew; Right Action ew.

4.00 Alexander James ew; Lamloon ew. 4.35 Buriram ew; Trinity Star ew. 5.10 My Ukulele ew; Smeaton ew.

CHELMSFORD selections: 1.40 Jm Jackson. 2.10 Leo Minor ew. 2.45 Ignatius ew. 3.20 Prince Of Rome. 3.55 Zahee we. 4.30 Al Reeh ew. 5.05 Luxford ew. 5.40 Bader ew.

LINGFIELD selections: 4.55 Gerry The Glover ew. 5.30 Wren. 6.05 Kylachys Tale ew. 6.35 Chikoko Trail ew. 7.05 Sir Canford ew. 7.35 Margaret J ew. 8.05 Al Raya.

HAMILTON selections: 5.50 One Bite. 6.20 Bedtime Bella. 6.50 Cool Spirit ew. 7.20 Broken Spear ew. 7.50 Majeste ew. 8.20 Retirement Beckons ew; Cliff Bay, ew. 8.50 Equidae, ew.

