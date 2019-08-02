Mojácar kicks off its August programme with two big events

Now at the height of the tourist season, Mojácar Council’s Department of Culture has launched their August event programme, which has something for everyone be it theatre, cinema, music, dance or children’s entertainment.

Two top events are on the agenda for this weekend, with the “Maxacra Oriental Fest 2019” project starting at 10 p.m. on Friday August 2nd at the Plaza del Frontón. The organisers are returning once again this year with added enthusiasm to share their skills in the ancient art of oriental dance, which is open to professionals and amateurs and, the magical Moorish corners of Mojácar Pueblo is an ideal setting to start their weekend of workshops.

Saturday August 3rd will see the Philharmonic Orchestra of Cologne perform at 9.30 p.m. at the Centro de Usos Múltiples, with the sounds of Vivaldi, Paganini, Telemann and Tchaikovsky. The Orchestra was founded and is based in Cologne, Germany which is recognized internationally for its music university and the standard of its orchestras as well as its long traditional history in music. With their regular tours, special attention is given to the pieces to be included as well as the selection of musicians and, as each member performs as a soloist the talent on show is exceptional.

On Sunday 4th at 10 p.m. at the Plaza del Fronton the young ones have a chance to enjoy the animated film “Luis y los Alienígenas”, a fun story about an 11-year-old boy who befriends three aliens whose spacecraft falls on his house. They have another treat the next day on Monday 5th at 10 p.m. at the same venue with Yera Theatre’s “Las Menimas”, a brand new musical performance with giant puppets. Although it is a very visual show, the plot line is based on the concept of dance and music as a universal language.

Music comes to the fore on the 6th and 7th at the Plaza Nueva

with music by the group “Los Kaliqueños” followed by the children’s musical “Hunchback of Notre Dame.” On Thursday 8th the youngsters can get rid of some energy with the various inflatables set up from 7 p.m. at the Plaza del Fronton, with a chance too, to meet some of their favourite TV & film stars.

Events will then continue throughout the month of August culminating with the San Augustín Fiesta. Prior to that however will be the traditional Sopalmo festivities on the 10th and 11th in honour of Cristo Rey which will see all the old traditions of this pretty hamlet coming alive with ribbon races and dancing, as well as the chance to taste some of the best local cuisine.