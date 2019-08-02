Deirdre shock 20-1 Qatar Nassau Stakes Glorious Goodwood win

By Andrew Atkinson

Hermosa, 13-8 hot favourite to win the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, flopped, when finishing last as shock 20-1 winner Diedre gained a historic success for Japan.

Hermosa’s jockey Ryan Moore sent out distress signals on the Aidan O’Brien dual Guineas winner, when falling away at the three furlongs post.

Frankie Dettori looked to have the race bagged on John Gosden trained Mehdaayih, in the Group 1 race.

Deep inside the final furlong, Dettori watched as Deirdre surged past, gaining a length and a quarter victory.

Jockey Oisin Murphy said: “I’m just glad they have brought a horse here and it has performed.

“I’ve been saying since I’ve come back from Japan how they regard their horses – and it is fantastic they have won a top Group 1 at Goodwood.

“She is already a Group 1 winner, but it is nice to do it in England. I can’t tell you how pleased and thrilled I am for everyone connected.”

Murphy, in a race for the 2019 Flat jockey title, said: “I rode how I felt from instinct – it paid off – a huge result.”

Rank outsider Deidre was a surprise punters’ package, but Murphy said: “I looked at her price – but convinced myself she had a super chance.”

fromthehorsesmouth.tips trio, Threat 9-4, Constantinople 2-1, and Craylands 11-4, all finished second.

Each-way fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections, Spanish Mission ran third at 11-2; with Tinto (14-1) finishing fourth, to get a place in the 16 runners’ Tatler handicap Class 3 race, over 5 furlongs.

The post Deirdre shock 20-1 Qatar Nassau Stakes Glorious Goodwood win appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.