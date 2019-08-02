All the queens together at showing of The Lion King

Queen Letizia and her daughters, Princess Leonor and Sofia, joined their mother in law and grandmother Doña Sofía at the Rívoli cinema, in the centre of Palma, yesterday where they went together to watch the film ‘The Lion King’ .

On their first day of the summer holiday on the island and after having attended the Palma yacht earlier in the day with King Felipe VI, the princesses and went with their mother and grandmother to enjoy one of the film successes of the season in the Rívoli Room.

Queen Sofia had already seen the film in the same cinema last Tuesday with her other granddaughters, Victoria Federica and Irene, daughters of the infantas Elena and Cristina, respectively. It is the first time this summer where the two queens have appeared together with the princess and her sister, who are great enthusiasts of the cinema.

After leaving the room, the four of them, all smiling and relaxed, walked down Calle Blanquerna together until they reached a car that was waiting for them. Doña Sofía and the princess were in the centre, while the Infanta and Queen Letizia were on the flanks.

Their escape to watch the Disney animated film took place while Felipe VI was sailing in the regatta of the Copa del Rey Mapfre on the island.

Last summer, Letizia, her daughters and Queen Sofia wandered out together to a market in Palma. They also went with the King and other relatives to a concert by violinist Ara Malikian and to a dinner.