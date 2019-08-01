Plaza GS at Las Colinas 26.07.19

The Plaza Golf Society ventured to a very hot and humid Las Colinas which was in superb condition, the course was enjoyed by most players apart from Ricardo Nash who propped up the field with a battling 14pts!!!

The 2’s pot was shared by only two players so well done to Darrell Rose and Graham Temple.

Graham Temple figured strongly in the nearest the pins contest taking three of the eight on offer which included three extra prizes donated by our sponsor of the day Mosquito Blinds R Us owned by Society member Warren Harris.

Other winners were Gareth Davies x 2, Kevin (9 fingers) Bird, Colin Wilson and finally Joost Boelhouwer.

Best lady on the day was Liz Thornton showing hubby Mike how to do it with 31pts off handicap 29.

We only had four guests at this event with second place going to Dennis Clarke 27pts behind Andy Jones scoring a creditable 33pts off 12.

On to the Silver division third place went to Jonny Gray with 34pts off 17, second was Dean Tracy with 35pts off 16 behind winner Theo Boelhouwer with 38pts off 13.

In Gold saw 1 handicap player Keith Crowley scoring 36pts behind newly appointed Vice Captain Gareth Davies with 39pts off 10 just losing out on count back to best performance of the day by Joost Boelhouwer playing off 8.

Our next event is on Friday 9th August at Villamartin which presently has 2 spaces, log on to our website www.theplazagolfsociety.com to register and look at future events.